Banana Gun (BANANA) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, Banana Gun has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Banana Gun token can now be bought for about $4.67 or 0.00006861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banana Gun has a total market cap of $15.41 million and $3.94 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Banana Gun alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,949.92 or 0.99822863 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Banana Gun Token Profile

Banana Gun’s launch date was September 9th, 2023. Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,402,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,300,000 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagun. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official message board is www.bananagun.io/blog.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,402,953.46593683 with 4,007,292.73285643 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 4.65043718 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $4,014,563.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Gun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banana Gun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banana Gun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banana Gun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.