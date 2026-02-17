Avient Corporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Avient has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Avient has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avient to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Avient had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 2.51%.The firm had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Avient has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.810 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.170 EPS. Analysts expect that Avient will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AVNT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avient in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on Avient in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Avient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) is a global provider of specialized and sustainable polymer materials, delivering color, additive and engineered solutions to a wide range of industries. The company’s core offerings include masterbatches, colorant systems, compounds and resins designed to enhance performance, aesthetics and environmental sustainability. Avient serves markets such as packaging, automotive, consumer goods, healthcare, electronics, and agriculture, tailoring products to meet stringent regulatory and end-use requirements.

Formed through a corporate rebranding in 2020 following the divestiture of PolyOne’s specialty businesses, Avient traces its heritage to a legacy of polymer innovation spanning decades.

