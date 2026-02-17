Avanos Medical (AVNS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Avanos Medical to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Avanos Medical Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:AVNS traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 87,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,814. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $701.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.09. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 969.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 433.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVNS. Zacks Research raised Avanos Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Avanos Medical is a global medical technology company that develops and markets a broad portfolio of medical devices intended to improve patient outcomes in hospital, outpatient and post-acute care settings. The company’s products focus on three core therapy areas—pain management, enteral feeding and respiratory care—designed to help clinicians manage post-operative pain, deliver nutrition support and assist breathing for patients across a variety of acute and chronic conditions.

In its pain management segment, Avanos offers both non-opioid drug delivery systems and cryoanalgesia devices, including ambulatory infusion pumps and cooled radiofrequency ablation platforms.

