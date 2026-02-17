AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,797,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.81% of AutoZone worth $7,711,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 27.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,400.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,700.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,271.25.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO opened at $3,850.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,540.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,846.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.41. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,210.72 and a 1-year high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $31.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $32.69 by ($1.65). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.78%.The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $32.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,295.00, for a total transaction of $823,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,665. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. George purchased 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3,398.13 per share, for a total transaction of $492,728.85. Following the transaction, the director owned 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,341.58. The trade was a 34.44% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 347 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,256 and sold 9,447 shares valued at $34,179,923. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

