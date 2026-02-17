Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust (LON:AWEM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc (LON:AWEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 164 and last traded at GBX 163.71, with a volume of 44151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of £64.65 million and a PE ratio of 6.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 153.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 146.86.

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc is a new UK investment trust seeking to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in quoted securities that provide exposure to global Emerging Markets.

