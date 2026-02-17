Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.3636.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th.

ARDX stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 0.57. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $33,212.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 299,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,418.30. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mike Kelliher sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $30,802.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 271,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,342.74. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 114,868 shares of company stock worth $708,369 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,250,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,843 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 488.0% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 306,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 254,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the third quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing targeted small molecule drugs for cardio‐renal and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s lead marketed product, tenapanor (sold under the brand name XPHOZAH in the United States), is approved for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis. Ardelyx’s proprietary approach targets epithelial transporters in the gastrointestinal tract, offering localized activity with limited systemic exposure.

Beyond tenapanor, Ardelyx’s development pipeline includes treatments designed to address other complications in kidney disease and related metabolic disorders.

