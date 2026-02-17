Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.55 and last traded at GBX 0.60. 570,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,206,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70.

Arc Minerals Stock Down 14.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.76.

About Arc Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arc Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arc Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.