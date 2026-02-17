AppLovin Corporation $APP Holdings Trimmed by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the period. AppLovin comprises approximately 5.7% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $81,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 625.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in AppLovin by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Up 6.7%

AppLovin stock opened at $391.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $590.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.26. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $745.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $771.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AppLovin from $710.00 to $585.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on AppLovin from $820.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings cut AppLovin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $740.00 price target on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APP

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total transaction of $14,803,249.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 3,323,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,669,143.78. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 30,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.29, for a total value of $16,070,717.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,553,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,384,136.69. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 187,786 shares of company stock valued at $100,914,925 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.