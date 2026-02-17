Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $350.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.88% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $276.47 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.
Apple Price Performance
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.4% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Key Apple News
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts have been lifting estimates after Apple’s strong Q1 print (revenue $143.8B, iPhone 17 sales up sharply), supporting near‑term earnings outlook and keeping buy ratings intact. Should You Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock With Analysts Raising Estimates?
- Positive Sentiment: Independent bulls (e.g., Wedbush coverage) argue the recent sell‑off is overdone and 2026 could be a breakout year for Apple’s AI initiatives, which supports a constructive medium‑term thesis. Apple sell-off ‘unwarranted,’ as Wedbush says 2026 is the tech giant’s year of AI
- Positive Sentiment: Apple is expanding services with a new integrated video‑podcast experience (partners lined up), which could boost engagement and services revenue over time. Product/service diversification tends to be viewed positively by investors. Apple takes on YouTube and Spotify with new video podcasting push
- Positive Sentiment: Apple confirmed a March 4 “special experience” event in New York, London and Shanghai — a near‑term catalyst that could drive positive sentiment if new hardware or AI features exceed expectations. Apple Gears Up For ‘Special Experience’ Event On March 4
- Neutral Sentiment: Sands Capital’s Technology Innovators Fund reported an underweight to Apple in its Q4 letter — a data point on institutional positioning but not an outright negative on fundamentals. Apple (AAPL) Underweight Position Weighs on Relative Performance of Sands Capital Technology Innovators Fund
- Neutral Sentiment: Notable portfolio rotations and high‑profile insider/holder moves (reports of Pelosi selling some shares; some hedge funds still hold Apple as a top position) create mixed signals for flows but are not definitive directional drivers. Nancy Pelosi Sold Apple and Bought This 1 Stock Instead. Here’s Why
- Negative Sentiment: Investor disappointment tied to delays or complications with Apple’s Siri/AI rollout has been cited as a trigger for recent selling, raising concerns about execution on Apple’s AI roadmap. Apple Stock Forecast — Should You Catch this Falling Knife?
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst target gaps and a sharp recent pullback left AAPL trading notably below consensus targets, prompting stop‑losses and short‑term profit‑taking. That mismatch widens near‑term volatility. Apple (AAPL) Trading 10% Below Analyst Targets After This Week’s 8% Drop
- Negative Sentiment: Wider tech rotation and AI‑spending debates have produced a choppy market week (some peers surged while Apple moved lower), amplifying short‑term downside risk. Oracle Surges 12% While Apple, Amazon Tumble in Choppy Tech Week
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
