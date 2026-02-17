ApeCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.73 Million (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $96.39 million and $15.73 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ApeCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,809.24 or 0.99653175 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin launched on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 752,651,515 tokens. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ApeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin (APE) is the native token of ApeChain, a Layer 3 blockchain built using Arbitrum Orbit to serve the Ape ecosystem. APE functions as the gas token on ApeChain and is central to its native yield system, which allows holders to passively earn rewards through a rebasing mechanism. APE can also be staked in NFT-based pools tied to BAYC, MAYC, and BAKC collections. With support for cross-chain bridging, delegated staking, and integration with yield protocols on Ethereum, APE’s utility extends across infrastructure, incentives, and governance. The ApeCoin DAO governs the token, while infrastructure development is supported by partners like Caldera and LayerZero.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

