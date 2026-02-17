Anoma (XAN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.56 Million

Anoma (XAN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Anoma has a market capitalization of $17.92 million and $8.56 million worth of Anoma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anoma has traded up 26.4% against the dollar. One Anoma token can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anoma Profile

Anoma was first traded on September 30th, 2025. Anoma’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Anoma’s official Twitter account is @anoma. Anoma’s official website is anoma.net.

Buying and Selling Anoma

According to CryptoCompare, “Anoma (XAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anoma has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Anoma is 0.00875734 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $9,622,201.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anoma.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anoma using one of the exchanges listed above.

