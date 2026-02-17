Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Roivant Sciences (ROIV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ: ROIV) in the last few weeks:

2/10/2026 – Roivant Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Roivant Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Roivant Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating.

2/9/2026 – Roivant Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Roivant Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2026 – Roivant Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

1/22/2026 – Roivant Sciences had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In other news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 1,975,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $43,389,841.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,350,621 shares in the company, valued at $798,259,637.16. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $37,723,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,290,820 shares in the company, valued at $374,864,977.60. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 11,418,014 shares of company stock worth $254,688,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women’s health.

