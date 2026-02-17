Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 801,606 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 658,146 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 626,821 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 626,821 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $75.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average is $62.35. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.10.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLOK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 18,704.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,263,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,491 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 585,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 370,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,715,000 after buying an additional 191,238 shares during the period. Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,662,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,989,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.