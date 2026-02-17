ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.22 and last traded at $67.4290, with a volume of 3172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.20.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Down 0.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

