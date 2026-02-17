Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.3% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.90.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total transaction of $5,614,173.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,453.08. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $867,569.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,832.60. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,064,308 shares of company stock valued at $104,383,469. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $306.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

