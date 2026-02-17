Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.700-8.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegion from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $179.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Allegion has a one year low of $116.57 and a one year high of $183.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Allegion had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 16.09%.Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegion will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.60%.

Positive Sentiment: Allegion increased its dividend ~8%, which supports the income profile and signals confidence in cash flow and capital allocation; this can attract income-focused investors. How Allegion’s 8% Dividend Hike Has Changed Its Investment Story

Allegion increased its dividend ~8%, which supports the income profile and signals confidence in cash flow and capital allocation; this can attract income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted “high-single digit enterprise revenue growth, accretive capital deployment and strong cash generation” in the earnings release, reinforcing that free cash flow and returns are priorities — a supportive message for valuation and buyback/dividend expectations. Business Wire: Q4 Results and 2026 Outlook

Management highlighted “high-single digit enterprise revenue growth, accretive capital deployment and strong cash generation” in the earnings release, reinforcing that free cash flow and returns are priorities — a supportive message for valuation and buyback/dividend expectations. Positive Sentiment: Product news: Schlage’s new limited-edition Aspect Collection may support brand strength and modestly help sales in residential/commercial channels. Product launches help sustain organic growth over time. Schlage Aspect Collection

Product news: Schlage’s new limited-edition Aspect Collection may support brand strength and modestly help sales in residential/commercial channels. Product launches help sustain organic growth over time. Neutral Sentiment: 2026 guidance: Allegion set FY26 EPS at $8.70–$8.90 and revenue $4.3–$4.4B. The EPS range centers essentially on Street consensus (~$8.83) and revenue guidance is in line with expectations, so guidance is largely neutral — not a material beat but not a cut either. Guidance Announcement

2026 guidance: Allegion set FY26 EPS at $8.70–$8.90 and revenue $4.3–$4.4B. The EPS range centers essentially on Street consensus (~$8.83) and revenue guidance is in line with expectations, so guidance is largely neutral — not a material beat but not a cut either. Negative Sentiment: Q4 miss: Reported EPS of $1.94 vs. consensus $2.01 and revenue $1.03B vs. $1.04B — a small miss on both metrics. Short-term pressure can come from the EPS miss and any guidance details about margin trends. Zacks: Q4 Earnings Miss

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. PCM Encore LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Allegion by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Stirlingshire Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion’s core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company’s product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

