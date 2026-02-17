Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Allegion had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 40.83%.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $179.34 on Tuesday. Allegion has a twelve month low of $116.57 and a twelve month high of $183.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at $36,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 53,300.0% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion’s core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company’s product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

Featured Articles

