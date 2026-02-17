Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,904 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.89% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $6,000,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 287,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 129,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total value of $19,944,436.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 93,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,573,350.79. This represents a 42.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $279.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.46. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.11 and a 52 week high of $321.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently -474.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Wall Street Zen raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

