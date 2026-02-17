Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) Short Interest Up 35.3% in January

Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 20,711 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the January 15th total of 15,310 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 80,350 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 80,350 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF stock opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04. Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.35 million, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.96.

About Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF

The Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF (AGOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund that tactically allocates for capital appreciation. AGOX was launched on Sep 20, 2012 and is managed by Adaptive.

