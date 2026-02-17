Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 36720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.85.

About Abacus Mining & Exploration

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims. It also has a 20% interest in the KGHM Ajax copper-gold property located in the southwest side of Kamloops, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

