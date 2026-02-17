AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR) Short Interest Down 14.2% in January

AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,303 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 15,502 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,968 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 180,968 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 515,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 25,783 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 746,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,678,000 after buying an additional 159,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 259.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 68,378 shares during the period.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.59. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $50.82.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1709 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year. YEAR was launched on Sep 14, 2022 and is managed by AB Funds.

