8,100 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,220,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,357,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Teleflex by 100.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 606,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,821,000 after acquiring an additional 303,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,826,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Teleflex by 1,161.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 550,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,353,000 after acquiring an additional 506,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 39.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 409,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,447,000 after acquiring an additional 116,797 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFX stock opened at $103.78 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $100.18 and a 52 week high of $180.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $139.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company’s offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

