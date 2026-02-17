3,728 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.0% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $193.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.56 and a 12 month high of $264.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.48, for a total transaction of $101,628.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,429 shares in the company, valued at $596,270.92. The trade was a 14.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

