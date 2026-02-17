18,362 Shares in Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares $TPOR Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 3.67% of Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPOR opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30. The company has a market cap of $16.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 3.78. Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.43.

Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (TPOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a modified market cap-weighted index of US transportation companies. TPOR was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

