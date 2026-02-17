16,500 Shares in Cognex Corporation $CGNX Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 12.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Cognex by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 10.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 8.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Willett sold 177,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $10,338,066.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Ann Macdonald sold 14,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $850,597.96. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,437.92. The trade was a 87.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of CGNX opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average is $41.71. Cognex Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $59.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $252.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.92 million. Cognex had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company’s product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

