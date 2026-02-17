14,119 Shares in TC Energy Corporation $TRP Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRP. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

TC Energy Stock Up 3.4%

TC Energy stock opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. TC Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.69.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 23.04%.The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.8775 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly known as TransCanada, the company rebranded as TC Energy to reflect its broad presence across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that play a central role in the transportation and delivery of energy across the continent.

The company’s principal businesses include long‑distance natural gas transmission, liquids (crude oil) pipelines, natural gas storage and power generation.

Featured Stories

