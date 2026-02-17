11,092 Shares in Invesco KBW Bank ETF $KBWB Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 214.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $85.61 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $91.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4442 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

