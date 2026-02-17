10,124 Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. $WFG Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 75.8% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 346.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of WFG opened at $73.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.12. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.34 and a 12-month high of $82.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.18.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.71) by $0.29. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 17.15%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -10.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFG shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. (NYSE: WFG) is a leading North American diversified wood products company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company operates a broad portfolio of manufacturing facilities that produce lumber, engineered wood products such as laminated veneer lumber (LVL), oriented strand board (OSB) and plywood, as well as medium density fibreboard (MDF), particleboard, pulp and paper. West Fraser’s integrated production model spans harvesting, milling and finishing, allowing it to serve a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial construction markets.

Founded in 1955 as West Fraser Mills, the company has grown through both organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest lumber producers in the world.

