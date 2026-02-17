币安人生 (币安人生) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.24 Million

币安人生 (币安人生) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. One 币安人生 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0986 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 币安人生 has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. 币安人生 has a total market cap of $98.63 million and approximately $15.24 million worth of 币安人生 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,880.62 or 0.99627042 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

币安人生 Token Profile

币安人生’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. 币安人生’s official Twitter account is @1974489756164575458.

币安人生 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “币安人生 (币安人生) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. 币安人生 has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of 币安人生 is 0.09955671 USD and is down -7.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $16,773,705.42 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 币安人生 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 币安人生 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 币安人生 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

