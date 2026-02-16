Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Sells 7,926 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coign Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total value of $3,841,015.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at $15,977,231.82. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

MMC stock opened at $182.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.03. The company has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.18 and a 52-week high of $248.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

