Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Has $6.34 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT cut its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,118 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 42.2% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 37.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 41,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 88,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 274,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,985,000 after buying an additional 27,820 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $130.00 price objective on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.19.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $128.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.51. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $110.51 and a twelve month high of $130.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.82.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Duke Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.41%.

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $1,015,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,234.60. This trade represents a 41.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $868,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,633.69. This represents a 23.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

