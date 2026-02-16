Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Has $57.52 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $57,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,218,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,902,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,153,000 after buying an additional 1,915,497 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,067,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,331,000 after buying an additional 1,191,388 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,113,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,740,000 after buying an additional 1,607,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,963,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,777,000 after acquiring an additional 417,611 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.15 and a 1 year high of $101.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

