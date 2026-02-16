Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,476 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 17,455 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $330,423.15. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,594.14. This trade represents a 29.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 12,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $230,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 239,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,514. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 114,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,233 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. National Bank Financial set a $21.00 target price on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company’s operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington’s product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

