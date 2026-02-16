Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) CAO Sells $95,692.08 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,164 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $95,692.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 39,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,729.72. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $43.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.04. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $90.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.89%.The company had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 110.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after buying an additional 152,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 87,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) is a U.S.-based online real estate marketplace that connects consumers, real estate professionals and mortgage lenders through a suite of digital products and advertising services. Founded in 2006 by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and tools designed to simplify home search, rental discovery, valuation and mortgage shopping.

Zillow’s core products include its consumer websites and mobile apps that list homes for sale and rent, the Zestimate automated home value estimate, and marketplaces that connect buyers and renters with agents and lenders.

