Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) CAO Sells $95,692.08 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,164 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $95,692.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 39,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,729.72. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Zillow Group Trading Down 0.9%
NASDAQ:ZG opened at $43.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.04. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $90.22.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.89%.The company had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
- Positive Sentiment: Zillow highlights a profitability milestone and faster rentals growth, which supports the company’s longer‑term path to sustainable earnings. Zillow Group Profitability Milestone Highlights Rentals Growth And Valuation Gap
- Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup cut its price target (from $100 to $78) but maintained a Buy rating, keeping upside expectations though at a lower valuation. Benzinga: Citigroup price target note
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and features discuss potential catalysts and valuation tradeoffs — useful for investors weighing near‑term legal/earnings headwinds versus longer‑term revenue momentum. What Catalysts Are Recasting The Story For Zillow Group (ZG)?
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 adjusted EPS missed expectations (reported roughly $0.39 vs. consensus ~ $0.42), prompting heavy selling pressure and a sharp weekly decline. Earnings execution shortfall is the primary near‑term catalyst for the share drop. Zillow Stock Drops Nearly 20% This Week After Earnings Miss
- Negative Sentiment: Several analysts trimmed targets and/or ratings (Wells Fargo cut its target to $61; Barclays issued a Hold), reducing near‑term analyst support and pressuring sentiment. Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Zillow Group Price Target
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales were disclosed this week (including the General Counsel, CTO, COO, CAO and other insiders), which investors often view as a negative signal about confidence or a source of additional selling supply. Representative SEC filing: Insider Form 4 filing
- Negative Sentiment: Shares hit a new 12‑month low after the mix of the earnings miss, price‑target cuts and the spike in trading volume — signaling increased near‑term downside risk until clarity returns on margins and legal/headline issues. Zillow Group Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings
A number of analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 110.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after buying an additional 152,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 87,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) is a U.S.-based online real estate marketplace that connects consumers, real estate professionals and mortgage lenders through a suite of digital products and advertising services. Founded in 2006 by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and tools designed to simplify home search, rental discovery, valuation and mortgage shopping.
Zillow’s core products include its consumer websites and mobile apps that list homes for sale and rent, the Zestimate automated home value estimate, and marketplaces that connect buyers and renters with agents and lenders.
