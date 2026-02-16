YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH) Short Interest Up 57.5% in January

YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 349,345 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the January 15th total of 221,780 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 920,466 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 920,466 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of YY Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YYGH
Hedge Funds Weigh In On YY Group
YY Group Price Performance
YYGH stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. YY Group has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $3.45.
YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter.
YY Group Company Profile
YY Group Holding Limited, a data and technology driven company, provides manpower outsourcing and cleaning services in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning services include commercial cleaning for offices and schools; hospitality cleaning for hotels and shopping centers; industrial cleaning, facade cleaning, disinfection, and stewarding services for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as banquets; and pest control services. The company also offers cleaning robots and machines to enhance cleaning performance by deploying them at designated premises.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than YY Group
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Trump & Musk’s Secret Bet on Silver — Exposed
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Receive News & Ratings for YY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.