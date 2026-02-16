YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH) Short Interest Up 57.5% in January

YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 349,345 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the January 15th total of 221,780 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 920,466 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 920,466 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of YY Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YY Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YY Group Holding Limited ( NASDAQ:YYGH Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

YYGH stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. YY Group has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter.

YY Group Holding Limited, a data and technology driven company, provides manpower outsourcing and cleaning services in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning services include commercial cleaning for offices and schools; hospitality cleaning for hotels and shopping centers; industrial cleaning, facade cleaning, disinfection, and stewarding services for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as banquets; and pest control services. The company also offers cleaning robots and machines to enhance cleaning performance by deploying them at designated premises.

