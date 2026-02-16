YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XOMO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XOMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,228 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the January 15th total of 11,297 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,599 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,599 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $12.99. 114,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,970. YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98.

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0524 per share. This represents a yield of 7,689.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th.

About YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (XOMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Exxon Mobil Corporation stock (XOM) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. XOMO was launched on Aug 30, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

