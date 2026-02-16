Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) Trading 4.9% Higher This Week

Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Islamic Coin has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Wrapped Islamic Coin has a total market capitalization of $44.41 million and approximately $2.18 thousand worth of Wrapped Islamic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Islamic Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Islamic Coin Coin Profile

Wrapped Islamic Coin’s genesis date was October 10th, 2023. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s total supply is 20,240,076,949 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,460,821 coins. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s official website is islamiccoin.net. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s official Twitter account is @islamic_coin. The official message board for Wrapped Islamic Coin is medium.com/islamic-coin.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Islamic Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Wrapped Islamic Coin has a current supply of 20,235,541,966.47653 with 2,131,754,951.3745918 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Islamic Coin is 0.02083322 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://islamiccoin.net.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Islamic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Islamic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Islamic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

