Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

WF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research raised Woori Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woori Bank in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woori Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Woori Bank Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of WF opened at $80.68 on Friday. Woori Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $81.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $1.29. Woori Bank had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.29%.The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Analysts forecast that Woori Bank will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woori Bank

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Woori Bank by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,300,000 after acquiring an additional 61,178 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Woori Bank by 25.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53,743 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Woori Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $2,997,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Woori Bank by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 89,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 44,974 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Woori Bank by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Woori Bank Co, Ltd. (NYSE: WF) is a South Korean commercial bank and the principal banking unit of Woori Financial Group. Established in 2001 through the merger of Hanvit Bank and Peace Bank, the institution traces its roots to earlier banking entities that date back to the late 19th and mid-20th centuries. Headquartered in Seoul, Woori Bank operates under a universal banking model, serving both individual customers and corporate clients with a comprehensive suite of financial products and services.

The bank’s core operations encompass retail banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management.

