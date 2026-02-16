Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

WOLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Wolfspeed to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wolfspeed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the second quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.51. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $802.11 million and a PE ratio of -2.53.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($6.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($5.37). The firm had revenue of $168.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc (NYSE: WOLF) is a leading developer and manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor materials and devices. The company’s product portfolio addresses high-growth markets such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, fast-charging infrastructure, aerospace and defense, and telecommunications. By leveraging proprietary materials and device designs, Wolfspeed delivers solutions that offer improved energy efficiency, higher power density and greater thermal performance compared to conventional silicon-based semiconductors.

Founded as part of Cree, Inc and spun off to form an independent public company in October 2021, Wolfspeed traces its roots to the mid-1980s when it pioneered the commercial use of wide-bandgap semiconductor technology.

