WESCO International, Inc. $WCC Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of WESCO International worth $27,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 605,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,216,000 after acquiring an additional 217,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in WESCO International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 795,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,351,000 after purchasing an additional 36,843 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in WESCO International by 516.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in WESCO International by 12.5% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 290,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,846,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 156,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WCC opened at $307.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.21 and a fifty-two week high of $319.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 2.72%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-16.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.4538 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WCC. Wall Street Zen lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. KeyCorp set a $340.00 price objective on WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

