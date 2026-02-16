Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in MP Materials Corp. $MP

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MP opened at $58.00 on Monday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MP. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.50 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of MP Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.
MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.
The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.
