WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,821 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF makes up about 1.0% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,065,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,757,000 after purchasing an additional 220,666 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,646,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 653,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,215,000 after buying an additional 228,754 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 528,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,039,000 after buying an additional 26,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 442,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,809,000 after buying an additional 13,230 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $119.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $123.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.15.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.0276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

