Wall Street Zen Upgrades VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) to “Hold”

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VerifyMe in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of VerifyMe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of VerifyMe from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

VerifyMe Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:VRME opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. VerifyMe has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.51.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 21.78%.The firm had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 million. Research analysts forecast that VerifyMe will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VerifyMe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRME. State Street Corp raised its stake in VerifyMe by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VerifyMe by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 158,697 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in VerifyMe by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in VerifyMe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VerifyMe during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc (NASDAQ: VRME) provides authentication and brand protection solutions to help companies secure products, packaging and digital credentials against counterfeiting, diversion and tampering. The company’s offerings combine physical authentication technologies—such as secure printing, invisible inks, RFID/NFC tags and direct part marking—with cloud-based software to create end-to-end track-and-trace capabilities. These integrated solutions enable customers to verify authenticity at every stage of the supply chain, from manufacturing through distribution and retail.

Key product lines include on-demand secure printers and customized label materials, embedded secure elements for item-level tagging, and a centralized data management platform that supports real-time analytics, consumer engagement and regulatory compliance.

