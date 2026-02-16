Wall Street Zen Downgrades Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Hold

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESPR. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

ESPR stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $819.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, CFO Benjamin Halladay sold 7,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $26,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 467,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,816.75. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,543 shares of company stock worth $55,709. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,945,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,005 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 11,902,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,039,000 after buying an additional 2,152,797 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,445,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,949,000 after buying an additional 2,383,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,930,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,942,000 after buying an additional 1,451,462 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,737,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after buying an additional 986,255 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, low–density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C)–lowering therapies. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule compounds designed to address atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease by targeting cholesterol biosynthesis pathways. Esperion seeks to provide novel treatment options for patients who require additional LDL-C reduction beyond what is achieved with statins or who are statin-intolerant.

The company’s lead products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid), an oral adenosine triphosphate–citrate lyase (ACL) inhibitor approved by the U.S.

