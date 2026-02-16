Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS Stock Holdings Increased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,615,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705,188 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Vipshop worth $51,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth $50,725,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 6,092.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,926,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 29.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,931,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,983 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,526,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,727,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Vipshop Stock Up 1.5%

VIPS opened at $17.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

