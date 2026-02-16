Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives $89.36 Average PT from Analysts

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.80.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. B. Riley Financial upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 39,886 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 470,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 22,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 27.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $43.15.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.49). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.
Here are the key news stories impacting Viking Therapeutics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company fast‑tracked oral VK2735 into Phase III obesity trials, a material clinical de‑risking and commercialization signal that prompted a sharp rally in headlines and investor enthusiasm. Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Is Up 16.0% After Fast-Tracking VK2735 Into Phase III Trials – Has The Bull Case Changed?
- Positive Sentiment: Management outlined dual Phase III obesity programs and maintenance regimens for VK2735, giving investors a clearer late‑stage development plan and multiple potential commercialization paths. Viking Therapeutics outlines dual Phase III obesity programs while advancing oral VK2735 and maintenance regimens
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and valuation checks are proliferating (analysis pieces and retrospectives on historical returns), which can broaden investor interest but don’t change clinical or financial fundamentals. Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Valuation Check After Q4 2025 Earnings And Obesity Pipeline Progress
- Neutral Sentiment: Media and transcript coverage (earnings call transcripts, long‑term return pieces) are available for deeper diligence but are informational rather than new catalysts. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results showed a wider‑than‑expected loss (EPS miss) which raises near‑term cash‑burn and financing questions; that financial disappointment likely prompted profit‑taking after the clinical rally. VKTX Posts Wider-Than-Expected Loss in Q4, Stock Up on Pipeline Updates
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts (HC Wainwright) continue to model losses for upcoming quarters/years, reinforcing the expectation that Viking will need to fund late‑stage development — a potential dilution risk that can cap upside until Phase III readouts or financing clarity. MarketBeat VKTX overview / analyst note
Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company’s pipeline leverages small-molecule approaches to target hormone signaling pathways implicated in conditions such as non‐alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes and muscle wasting disorders.
The company’s lead programs include VK2809, a thyroid hormone receptor‐beta agonist designed to reduce liver fat and improve lipid profiles in patients with NASH and dyslipidemia, and VK5211, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) aimed at enhancing muscle mass and function in individuals with muscle wasting conditions.
