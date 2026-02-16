Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives $89.36 Average PT from Analysts

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. B. Riley Financial upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th.

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 57,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $1,901,659.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 409,190 shares in the company, valued at $13,495,086.20. This represents a 12.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 57,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $1,897,046.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 189,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,247,413.90. This trade represents a 23.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 364,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,627. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 39,886 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 470,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 22,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 27.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $43.15.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.49). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company’s pipeline leverages small-molecule approaches to target hormone signaling pathways implicated in conditions such as non‐alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes and muscle wasting disorders.

The company’s lead programs include VK2809, a thyroid hormone receptor‐beta agonist designed to reduce liver fat and improve lipid profiles in patients with NASH and dyslipidemia, and VK5211, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) aimed at enhancing muscle mass and function in individuals with muscle wasting conditions.

