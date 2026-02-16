Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VBND) Short Interest Update

Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VBND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 45,868 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the January 15th total of 35,569 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,571 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,571 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VBND traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,880. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.13. Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $45.62.

Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.1198 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF ( NYSEARCA:VBND Free Report ) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.06% of Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (VBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Bond index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted USD bond index that is based on sector tail risk, security valuation, and issuer corporate governance. VBND was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

