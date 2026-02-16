Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VBND) Short Interest Update

Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VBND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 45,868 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the January 15th total of 35,569 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,571 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,571 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1%
NYSEARCA:VBND traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,880. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.13. Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $45.62.
Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.1198 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st.
Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF Company Profile
The Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (VBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Bond index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted USD bond index that is based on sector tail risk, security valuation, and issuer corporate governance. VBND was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by Vident.
