VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,258,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067,889 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of VICI Properties worth $106,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,015,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,097,000 after buying an additional 1,849,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in VICI Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,694,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,688 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in VICI Properties by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,986,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $29.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on VICI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 target price on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

