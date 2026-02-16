Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Acquired by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,201 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $13,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,954,000 after acquiring an additional 162,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 143,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.84 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.07.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

