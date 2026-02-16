Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH is Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.9% of Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH opened at $80.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average of $79.79. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $80.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2972 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.